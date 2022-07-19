President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the White House on Tuesday as Russia’s invasion of her home country stretches into its fifth month.

The president, a surprise guest at Tuesday’s greeting on the South Lawn, offered Zelenska a symbolic bouquet of yellow sunflowers, blue hydrangeas and white orchids – blue and yellow being the colors of Ukraine’s flag – before posing for a few photos and heading inside for a meeting.

The two first ladies were joined by several administration officials, including second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, United Nations ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and surgeon general Vivek Murthy, for a bilateral meeting to discuss “how the United States can continue to alleviate suffering through support and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people, and the need to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities,” per the White House.

Tuesday’s meeting is the second between Dr. Biden and Zelenska in the past several months, as the former traveled to Ukraine on Mother’s Day for a surprise visit to meet at a school that was temporarily being used to house migrants escaping violence in the region.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Biden told Zelenska at the time. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The first lady on Tuesday spoke of the profound impact her visit to Ukraine had, saying: "You cannot go into a war zone and come back and not feel the sorrow and the pain of the people that I met."

"You asked me then to talk about mental health issues," Dr. Biden continued. "And so I came back and I talked to my team and I think you received my letter about what we're doing to help with mental health for the mothers and the children who have really suffered such tragedy and atrocities. And so I've been working on it. The team has been working on it."

"Every one of our agencies that's been working on this is going to tell you specifically what they've done," she added.

The meeting also comes one day ahead of Zelenska’s Wednesday address to Congress, according to a Dear Colleague letter sent out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We look forward to hearing First Lady Zelenska report on this situation, as well as offer insight on security, economic and humanitarian conditions on the ground,” Pelosi’s statement read in part. “Her visit to the Congress is part of her important mission here in the United States, meeting with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and other senior Biden Administration officials.”

“We hope that all Members will take advantage of this important and timely opportunity to hear directly from First Lady Zelenska, to learn more about the terrible toll of the Russian invasion and to express our gratitude to the people of Ukraine for their fight for Democracy,” she added.

Zelenska will deliver remarks around 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, and Pelosi said all members of the House and Senate “are encouraged to attend.”

Ukraine’s President Zelenskky addressed Congress soon after Russia first invaded his country, appearing virtually in front of lawmakers in mid-March to say: “I'm proud to greet you from Ukraine from our capital city of Kyiv that is under missile and airstrikes from the Russian troops every day, but it doesn't give up. And we have not even thought about it for a second.”

Zelenskyy also implored the United States and its allies to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but acknowledged the U.S. has been unwilling to do so for fear of igniting an all-out war with Russia.

“We are asking for a reply for an answer to this terror from the whole world. Is this a lot to ask for to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people,” he said. “Is this too much to ask? A humanitarian no-fly zone, something that Ukraine it that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities.”

Neither the United States nor any of its allies have heeded Zelenskyy’s request to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. But the Biden administration has sent nearly $7.3 billion in military assistance to the country since Russia first launched its attack.

In the months since Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United Nations has recorded nearly 11,862 civilian casualties within the country, including 5,110 killed and 6,752 injured. At least 346 of the deceased are children, per the U.N., though it said the actual toll for all estimates is likely “much higher” given the nature of the conflict.

The United Nations also estimates that nearly 9.1 million individuals have fled Ukraine, the vast majority of whom crossed the borders into Moldova, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.