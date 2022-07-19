LARGO, Fla. — As Carole Lannon organizes the Flake chocolate bars in her shop, London Pride, she thinks of her friends and family over in the U.K.

“I think my biggest concern as shop owner is if I didn’t have air conditioning, how I would keep this cool. Because, I think in England right now that is going to be one of the worst problems, right? Most places don’t have air conditioning,” said Lannon.

It hit 104 degrees Fahrenheit in London, 40 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday. The lack of AC in homes and businesses in Europe is certainly creating problems too, because there is no relief.

One picture making the rounds, taken by the Associated Press, shows water being poured into the mouth of a sweating Queen’s Guard on duty.

Across Europe, the heat wave is sparking wildfires too. Lannon certainly can’t think of a time it was over 100 degrees.

“I think the highest it ever got when I was there was 97 and it was miserable, and I was pregnant and it was horrible,” she laughs. “I spoke to family today and the younger ones are doing fine. They are just enjoying it. They found a river they are jumping in and out, they are just having a vacation. But the older relatives are finding it a bit tough.”

Lannon said, people there are going to have to keep to the British motto for the time being, to “Keep Calm and Carry On.”

“I was talking to my mother-in-law earlier, and we decided that this would be the only time she could think of when it would be acceptable to put ice in your tea. Because that is not something we do,” she said.

It’s estimated so far over 1,100 people have died in Southern Europe because of the heatwave. The World Meteorological Organization predicts the heatwave will continue into next week for Europe.