ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is one step closer to getting more affordable housing after the city of Orlando moved forward ordinances that would permit new owners to convert the Ambassador Hotel into affordable apartments.

The Ambassador Hotel in Orlando is being purchased by a company that wants to transform it into affordable apartments. A similar hotel conversion took place in Kissimmee at the Backlot Apartments by the same developer with a heart for philanthropy.

Michelle Velazquez is a single mother to 7-year-old Michael who considers herself lucky to have found the Backlot Apartments, a place she can actually afford, she said.

“We’re trying to, like, survive on the rent....And for here, we are paying affordable, and everything is included — the water, the light, even the internet,” she explained.

Mark Vengroff is the man behind the vision, wanting to create more affordable housing. His company, One Stop Housing, transformed Backlot from a hotel to apartments, and now he wants to do the same with the Ambassador Hotel in Orlando on West Colonial Drive.

This would be the eighth converted hotel property the company has taken on.

Vengroff said a concern from residents in that Orlando neighborhood is crime. The goal, he said, is to revamp the hotel, bring in working families and clean up the area.

“I think it’s going to change the face of the neighborhood for the better,” Vengroff detailed. “A lot of leaders in the local community — they're all excited about it ‘cause they really want change there. And they've been asking for change there for a long time. And I really believe this is the answer.”

Velazquez is grateful for an attainable rent, along with help from local nonprofits, like Embrace of Celebration. Embrace has an office inside the Backlot Apartments complex that offers assistance to folks in need.

Vengroff wants to provide similar services at the Ambassador Hotel, which his company plans to rename Palm Gardens Apartments.

Velazquez said this kind of hand up has helped her stay afloat, she said.

“Everything is a blessing,” Velazquez said. “Food is a blessing, clothes are a blessing… People that are really in need, you have that hand that is giving you the help that maybe other people don’t have for that.”

The first read for the Orlando ordinances related to zoning and planned development for the project were held Monday afternoon. Both of the ordinances must go for a second read and adoption before the City Council at the next meeting in August. Following all approvals, the project can seek the issuance of necessary permits.

If all goes well with the city of Orlando, the closing is expected to be Aug. 31, and the goal is to rent to folks as soon as possible, Vengroff said. About 50 of the 150 apartments will be softly renovated right off the bat, and the entire renovation will take 18 months. Rent will be about $750 a month, with everything included.