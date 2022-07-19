Livingston, Wis. — Family owned and operated businesses are a treasure in Wisconsin.

Just over an hour west of Madison, you’ll find one of them.

Rural Route 1 Popcorn in Livingston has been family-run for nearly 40 years. CEO Nick Solomon and his family take pride in what they’ve built.

“I think you can taste that pride in our products,’ Solomon said.

The idea of experimenting with unique flavors of popcorn came from Biddick, Inc, a family-run farm in Livingston. Solomon came on board to help expand that idea into a full-fledged business 30 years ago.

With just 25 acres to begin with, several hundred acres are now used in the production of this gourmet popcorn in southwest Wisconsin.

“Everybody has participated in making that happen over the last 30 years and had a front-row seat to watch this company grow,” Solomon said.

The CEO joked there isn’t a flavor they haven’t tried. Upwards of 25 flavors are sold today.

“You name it and we’ve tried it,” Solomon said.

From caramel chocolate sea salt to cheesy jalapeño, every flavor is made on the factory floor in Livingston. The retail shop in Montfort is a five-minute drive up the road.

Solomon said he hopes people make the drive from wherever they are.

“It’s worth the drive because it’s the best popcorn around,” Solomon said. “I think so, anyway.”

Jeremy Schmitz agrees. He has been an employee for 20 years and holds a supervising position on the production floor.

“It’s been a lot of fun over the years,” he said. “You get to meet a lot of cool people.”

There isn’t a single part of the popcorn-making process Schmitz doesn’t know. He said the best part of the job is making something from start to finish with his own hands.

“It’s nice being a part of something,” he said. “It’s been nice to be a part of this growth through the years.”

Schmitz even helped build part of the conveyor belt used to make the popcorn today.

“When I started, things needed to be modified and made and I helped do that,” he said. “I’ve been able to watch all the changed and help make things bigger and better.”

A family-run business that makes its employees feel like family too. Both Schmitz and Solomon take pride in that and take pride in the product they’ve created.

“The people that make it definitely put their own spin on it,” he said.

Rural Route 1 Popcorn is sold in every Kwik Trip in Wisconsin. It also is used in fundraising efforts for the Boy Scouts across the country.​