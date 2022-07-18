MILWAUKEE — We’re only a few weeks away, until the Republican National Committee will officially vote on where the party will host its 2024 convention. Currently, Milwaukee is the number one choice.

Visit Milwaukee estimated the Republican National Convention could bring 45,000 people in generating roughly $200 million to Southeast Wisconsin.

Local businesses like Dawg City Speciality Hot Dogs in the 3rd Street Market Hall, said they’re hoping the RNC chooses Milwaukee to make up for the Democratic National Convention that went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Owner Ken Hughs said the plan was to open his business before Milwaukee hosted the DNC, but the pandemic put those plans on pause.

“It was disheartening,” said Hughs. “Then, I had other friends in the marketplace with businesses and they were expecting this big tide but it didn’t happen.”

When he got word that Milwaukee is the likely host city for the RNC, he knew it was the second chance businesses deserved.

“All of those things would have a great economic impact on businesses,” said Hughs. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Just down the road is The Wicked Hop, a Milwaukee restaurant known for their bloody marys. Employee Dominic Reeder said if the RNC does come to town it will impact business.

“Hopefully a lot of foot traffic, and a chance to make up with what we lost during COVID and the DNC essentially,” said Reeder.