CLIMAX, N.C. — Lumber prices are falling after skyrocketing during the pandemic.

Since the sales of new homes are dropping, experts say the price of lumber is also on a decline, down about 50% this year after hitting record highs in 2021.

It's something Taylor Tankersley, vice president of sales for East Coast Lumber Company, says his company has expereienced.

"Through COVID," Tankersley said. "No one had ever seen before. We hit record highs. That was beyond what any of us have ever experienced. But that's also coming at a time when inflation is extremely high. And so the cost of making a stick of lumber is much more expensive today than it was pre-pandemic because of inflation."

According to a National Housing Survey conducted by The Federal National Mortgage Association, fewer American consumers can afford to purchase a home, and 80% of consumers say it is a bad time to buy a home in the current environment.