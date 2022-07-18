CINCINNATI — More work-from-home jobs are helping one furniture bank expand.

Gerald Mack is looking for the perfect piece to help furnish Enbloc10 Foundation, the nonprofit he runs in Middletown, mentoring at-risk youth.

“Sometimes nonprofits, we don’t have the funding. We don’t have the bankroll to shop in the top dollar stores,” said Mack.

It’s where he’s getting the furniture that he said is helping his nonprofit.

“You can get an office table with chairs that might cost $1,000 elsewhere, but you come in here you might spend $150, so it’s good Because we’re giving back to the community, and they’re giving back to the community to help us,” said Mack.

OneSource, a resource organization in Cincinnati, offers the gently used office furniture at a cheaper price for nonprofits.

But after many offices closed during COVID, David Wallace, the group’s new senior vice president of operations, said they ended up with too much furniture.

“We are seeing a lot of donations right now but on the back and we’re seeing more people coming into the office they do want new furniture,” said Wallace.

It’s the reason why anyone can buy the furniture, not just the nonprofits.

“By having this public sale, this gives us another opportunity to get rid of the stuff that we already have, that was donated to us, so it allows us to take that much more maybe more than we were previously,” said Wallace.

They plan to open everything up to the public every Tuesday and Saturday, while nonprofits will still have their days for extra discount. It's something Gerald Mack says will help in more ways than one.

