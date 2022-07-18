The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday released a report containing hundreds of pages of partially unsealed documents from the federal government, which it says offers an in-depth glimpse at how the Department of Homeland Security has spent millions of taxpayer dollars collecting private information from millions of Americans’ cell phones.

What You Need To Know The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday released a report containing hundreds of pages of partially-unsealed documents from the federal government concerning location tracking using data from cell phones



The ACLU says the records offer a more in-depth glimpse at how the Department of Homeland Security has spent millions of taxpayer dollars collecting private information from millions of Americans’ cell phones



After analyzing over 6,100 pages of cell phone location record documents, the ACLU found around 336,000 "location points" obtained by the government from individuals' cell phones without a warrant



In a summary of its report, the ACLU encouraged Congress to pass the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, a bipartisan proposal put forward last year that would mandate that the government get a court order before obtaining Americans’ data

The story first came to light in 2020, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump’s DHS had purchased access to location data collected from everyday cell phone apps – including games, weather apps, shopping apps and more – and was using it for the purposes of border enforcement. The location data was primarily gathered and shared by two companies: Venntel and Babel Street.

At the time, a DHS official told the outlet the information did not “include cellular phone tower data, is not ingested in bulk and doesn’t include the individual user’s identity.”

But the ACLU noted that Venntel’s own marketing brochure claims its data can be used to “identify devices observed at places of interest,” and also “identify repeat visitors, frequented locations, pinpoint known associates, and discover pattern of life,” a concerningly close step to providing information on specific individuals.

Still, there has been little oversight into how DHS and its subsidiaries used the information, though Venntel told federal officials when seeking a contract with the U.S. government that it did not store information that could identify a particular person, saying it “automatically compiles, processes & validates 15+ billion daily location signals from 250+ million mobile devices.”

The documents released Monday offer a “shocking” glimpse into how many people were surveilled and at what cost to the U.S. government, Shreya Tewari, the Brennan fellow for the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, told Politico, adding: “It was a really detailed picture of how they can zero in on not only a specific geographic area, but also a time period, and how much they’re collecting and how quickly.”

After analyzing over 6,100 pages of cell phone location record documents, the ACLU found around 336,000 "location points" obtained by the government from individuals' cell phones without a warrant.

One three-day span in 2018 contained nearly a third of the total location points at 113,654, and primarily originated from "just one small area in the Southwestern United States," meaning the actual amount of data is likely much larger.

The hundreds of pages of documents were released after the ACLU filed a series of Freedom of Information Act requests and sued the federal government for access to the data, some of which have yet to be released.

Documents obtained by the ACLU showed a number of instances in which DHS or subsidiary agency employees voiced concerns over purchasing software from Venntel and Babel Street. One email from a senior director of privacy compliance at DHS sent in 2019 said a request for Venntel information was not approved because “we had and continue to have significant concerns with this technology,” but the technology appeared to have been purchased anyway.

“Nonetheless, DHS has pressed on with these bulk location data purchases,” the ACLU report read in part. “And the volume of people’s sensitive location information obtained by the agency is staggering.”

Officials within the DHS also, at the very least, floated using data compiled by Venntel and Babel Street to address other issues, including the opioid epidemic in Cincinnati.

Another redacted email showed government employees from Customs and Border Protection and the Office of Science and Technology proposed using Venntell data to identify patterns of illegal immigration”; in yet another, an employee sought to use cellphone daya to identify individuals nearby after a Border Patrol agent in Arizona was shot in June 2018.

While most of the purchases were made under former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration renewed a $20,000 contract with Venntel in September 2021, according to Politico, and ICE reportedly agreed to a new contract in November that is set to last through 2023.

In a summary of its report, the ACLU encouraged Congress to pass the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, a bipartisan proposal put forward last year and cosigned by nearly 20 Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

The bill would require the U.S. government, among other things, to get a warrant before obtaining data from companies like Venntel and Babel Street and would prevent law enforcement and other agencies from purchasing cell phone data on Americans both in the country and abroad “if the data was obtained from a user’s account or device, or via deception, hacking, violations of a contract, privacy policy, or terms of service.”

“There’s no reason information scavenged by data brokers should be treated differently than the same data held by your phone company or email provider,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said upon introducing the proposal. “This bill closes that legal loophole and ensures that the government can’t use its credit card to end-run the Fourth Amendment.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said the legislation would “put an end to the government’s practice of buying its way around the Bill of Rights by purchasing the personal and location data of everyday Americans.”

The data obtained and used by various agencies in the federal government currently exists in a legal gray area, particularly in the wake of a 2018 Supreme Court ruling in Carpenter v. United States, which held that government entities must obtain a permit before accessing cell-site information location, which is generated when a user – whether inadvertently or on purpose – connects to a nearby cell phone tower, the ACLU said.

But many federal agencies have argued that the ruling does not apply to data obtained from third-party companies, as many people “opt-in” to sharing location services on apps or website – meaning the data is not gleaned directly from a cell tower.

"Of course, that consent is a fiction: Many cell phone users don’t realize how many apps on their phones are collecting GPS information, and certainly don’t expect that data to be sold to the government in bulk,” the ACLU wrote in releasing Monday’s documents.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to Spectrum News’ request for comment.