SAN ANTONIO — Groceries aren’t the only thing to pick up at H-E-B. Now, with its new home department addition, folks in San Antonio can purchase furniture.

With the July 14 launch of Home by H-E-B in San Antonio, two new product lines, Haven + Key and Texas Proud, are available. Locations in Brownsville, Burleson, Corpus Christi and New Braunfels are also home to the new department, according to a news release.

New Braunfels was the first location to make the home collection accessible in April.

The San Antonio location at the Highway 281 and Evans Road has the home department collection.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer an unique, quality shopping experience, and Home by H-E-B is another way we’re able to better meet the needs of Texans,” said Sabina Israelian-Garcia, H-E-B Group vice president of General Merchandise, Drug Store and Beauty.

Stores undergoing renovation will house the home collections, too, including two new locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a release.

H-E-B’s website shows the home collection items for sale. Customers can select their preferred H-E-B location with the home department.

The 2,500-plus square-feet Home by H-E-B Department, with over 500 home decor items, has plans to be in 25 stores by the end of 2022.