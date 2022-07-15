ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s still time, although limited, for Orange County tenants in need of rental help to apply for it through the county’s emergency relief program. The deadline to apply for the limited federal funds is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 15.

What You Need To Know Applicants must show they’re behind on rent in order to receive help



Orange County says it has $33.4 million in federal funds to distribute, and $30.1 million has been given away so far

The deadline comes as Orange County’s commissioners are still talking about more long-term solutions for the affordable housing crisis. In June, a special work session was held; commissioners discussed a Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

A public hearing is set for July 26, in which neighbors can weigh in on the proposal to prohibit landlords from a 5% rent increase without 60 days’ notice, plus that amount of notice for ending a month-to-month lease.

