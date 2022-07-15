CLEVELAND — Doug Levin is the general manager at Turney’s Ace Hardware in Chesterland. He said he keeps dozens of grills out on the floor, including basic and more advanced models to give customers plenty of choices.

“Choosing from among all the features, they can see all the grills on the floor and that helps them decide," Levin said.

Levine said grilling is becoming a popular hobby over the past few years, especially during the pandemic. He said sales skyrocketed over the last two years.

“After the first year of the pandemic, our grill sales tripled," Levin said. "They increased again last year and we’re on for a record pace this year."

Levin said some people order a second or third outdoor cooking device, such as a pizza oven, a big green egg or a griddle.

“A lot of the grill manufacturers are making outdoor kitchens so that grillers can do all their cooking outside," Levin said.

The store has models on the main floor, and they keep even more grills in a warehouse across the street to keep up with demand.

“Many customers have looked online and done their research before they come to the store, so they know who has grills in stock. So we want to make sure we have what our customers are looking for," Levin said.

Many grills need propane. Levin said the price for propane hasn’t moved much. But he said that some stores see shortages since the suppliers don’t have as many drivers to deliver them. He said he has a workaround.

“We just anticipate when we will run out and try to call our orders in advance so we don’t run out before a big holiday weekend," Levin said.

Levin said another reason people pick grills from them is their complimentary assembly. He said the store may deliver the grill to the house, depending on where the customer lives.