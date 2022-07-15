MILWAUKEE— A Wisconsin family is opening a new grocery store in Milwaukee. This new location was built to have a substantial impact on the surrounding community who were previously in a food desert without this location.

Opening the doors of Sherman Park Grocery is a dream come true for owner, Maurice Wince.

“We are going to build community here we are not just a grocery store. We are a community,” Maurice Wince said.

The store has been in the works for nearly the past five years. It’s been a labor of love with a lot of local leaders and community members stepping up and stepping in. The store is now open to the local community.

“For so long we haven’t had access to fresh fruits and vegetables to combat high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol. Healthy eating with our children is a strong point for us in our community,” Maurice Wince said.

There are about 12 food deserts throughout Milwaukee but with this grocery store being added, that number drops to 11. It’s something Maurice Wince’s daughter said she is extremely proud of.

“It does feel fulfilling and full circle to really provide for the families that work so hard day and night and just having access shouldn’t be a need that we should be filling but we are blessed and fortunate to be able to step into those footsteps,” Marquisa Wince said.

The store is taking an innovative approach by growing its own produce to sell. It partnered with Fork Farms which uses hydroponics to grow fresh food indoors.

The grocery store has also partnered with Upstart Kitchen so youth can get involved and make their own products to sell on the shelves. It’s a full circle moment for the owners to be able to combat so many issues in their local community.