CLEVELAND — Bastille Day is July 14 and is a French celebration that commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, and an Ohio chef is using the celebration to try to help others.

Brandon Chrostowski is making a signature special from the south of France.

"[If you] think Provence, you think ratatouille,” Chrostowski said.

The french-trained chef said he has deep ties to the European country and its cuisine.

“When I discovered the French cuisine, I had a second chance in my life,” Chrostowski said. “I had a mentor who was a French chef, who changed my life by giving me the fundamentals of this cuisine.”

Chrostowski said he is throwing a Bastille-themed fundraiser July 16 at Edwin’s Restaurant to continue helping others to also get another chance at life.

“We have a six month training program, helping men and women out of incarceration, where we teach the fine dining fundamentals," he said. "Right to [those] top [level skills], for [the] dining room and for [the] kitchen."

Proceeds will benefit their training and life skills program.

“We also have here, the facility," he said. "You see housing. We've got the library, fitness center, you name it. Whatever it takes to overcome your return home and be successful, we’re going to provide here."

Participants, like Jason McLendon, said they have big goals of their own after graduation.

“Hopefully [to] go on my own restaurant,” McLendon said.

A ticket for Saturday’s soiree at the campus costs $125, but Chrostowski added that they plan to keep the party going at another location.

“We're going have the after party at Edwins Too," Chrostowski said. "Tickets are $75. You could do both tickets for a whole evening [at] $200 even."

French food and culture are the main attraction, but the chef encouraged guests to come dressed to impress in their best beach chic attire.

“So you got to think southern France," he said. "You're thinking Cannes, you're thinking Monaco. You're thinking you're outside. You know, you got your white pants, so you've got your, your light dress that's, you know, floating in the wind."

The event at the campus begins at 6 p.m.