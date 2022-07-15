As inflation rates continue to rise, consignment shop owners say many people are parting ways with items they once valued to make some quick cash..

What You Need To Know Usually, consignment stores experience a downturn in the summer



With inflation on the rise, though, shop owners say more people are looking to make money by selling their items



They say people are also turning to used goods in an attempt to save money

“Over here we measure it, clean it, market it,” said Dunedin Furniture owner Mike Krall as he prepared an antique vanity set.

Krall and his wife Danielle have owned the shop for four years. Customers can sell, buy and consign.

During the Summer, they say there is typically a slowdown in business, but not this year.

“We’ve actually gotten busier," Krall said. "More consumers are turning to these second-hand shops to feel like they’re getting value."

He said that lately, the phone never stops ringing and people come in every day trying to sell their pieces.

“If you can bring it to us and there is some kind of value there, we can usually crack a deal as long as you understand that you’re probably only going to get about 10-20% of what you originally paid for it,” he said.

Along with tighter budgets across the board, Krall said changes in the real estate market reflect what people are bringing in. He said there are many people looking to get rid of larger pieces of furniture quickly.

“We’re seeing that people are downsizing and moving into condos from houses, and they have too much stuff that they want to get something for,” he said.

Krall said that so many pieces of furniture have been offered to their store that a side warehouse and three storage units are completely full.

“We just got to keep it going, give the people great deals so they’ll talk about us and come back,” he said.