MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A historic building in Mount Airy partially collapsed on July 5, and nearby businesses downtown are starting to reopen.

The Mount Airy Fire Department says it is still investigating the cause of the collapse of the Main Oak Emporium.

According to residents, the building had been undergoing renovations to be turned into vacation rental properties in the weeks before the fall.

Some residents say they still support the renovations because of what they could mean for downtown businesses.

“I hope that events like this don't scare folks off. I think this was a fluke, something not anyone could have anticipated, and everyone responded quickly and with the public's best interest in mind,” said Matthew Edwards, who is the executive director of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

Edwards says the museum was closed for three days as crews worked to clear the streets and get power back to the area.

No injuries were reported.

Spectrum News reached out for a statement to Durham-based company, Mt. Airy Once, LLC., developing the property.

They said they're still working to learn more about the cause and are still gathering details.