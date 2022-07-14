UVALDE, Texas — Tuesday's release of surveillance footage showing law enforcement inside Robb Elementary School during a mass shooting had a lot of reactions, most condemning the “inactivity” of the responding officers.

One officer was singled out for checking his phone while on duty. Many assumed his lack of attention to the matter at hand was purely dismissive; however, state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, came to his defense.

Moody provided context to the situation, claiming that the officer was the husband of Robb Elementary teacher Eva Mireles, who contacted him from her classroom to say she had been shot and was dying.

Mireles was one of the 21 to die on May 24.