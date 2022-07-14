MILWAUKEE— It is no secret that restaurants and bars across Wisconsin are struggling to find employees.

It is a challenge that hits home from fast food chains all the way to some of Milwaukee’s most iconic restaurants.

At The Packing House, a well-known supper club a stones-throw away from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, said they have had to adjust hours in recent months due to a lack of staff.

The restaurant used to be open 365 days a year, but now they are closed every Monday and Tuesday. For General Manager Chris Wiken, it is frustrating to have to close due to a lack of employees instead of a lack of customers.

“To not be able to serve those customers or drive past other restaurants on a day we are closed, and see how busy they are, and knowing we can’t open because we don’t have enough staff, said Wiken. "There are many nights we can’t seat the entire dining room because we don’t have the staff to deal with it, and to basically turn people away that want to come in and spend their money that’s a real problem."

Wiken added many employees are extremely loyal, some having worked at the restaurant for more than 30 years.

However, even the most dedicated of employees need a break. While many are working up to 50 or 60 hours per week, Wiken realizes burnout can be very real.

It is a reason the restaurant has been closing for extended periods, including over the Fourth of July, just to give staff a rest.

Wiken appreciates that customers have been​ returning enthusiastically to the restaurant as concern over COVID-19 wanes for many.

However, he wishes it was easier to attract employees.

“We have never seen this difficulty in just getting people to come in the door and fill out an application. Those that we do, we never hear from again. We try to follow up with them and don’t hear from them again,” said Wiken

To return to normal hours, meaning reopening on Mondays and Tuesdays, The Packing House said they would need to hire between 15 and 20 new employees. ​