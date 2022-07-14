MADISON, Wis. — If you are looking for a career featuring fun in every direction, then you might want to put a top indoor amusement park on your short list of new jobs to consider.

“It doesn’t even feel like a job, it kind of feels like you’re a part of the party,” Party Host Coordinator Kaitlyn Spencer said about why she loved her Urban Air Madison position. “You get to you get to say ‘Happy Birthday!’ you get to see like their entire face lit up.”

Her co-worker Marcus Weaver agreed as they prepared one of their three special rooms for another VIP experience.

“And that’s the main goal, just making sure it has a good time,” Weaver said. “We’re able to have fun on the job. It doesn’t feel like a job when you here.”

Weaver said the job means not just planning parties, but offers opportunities to play with kids, and he said it happens year round.

“You know, we’re not like other amusement parks where sometimes the weather’s not good, but here you can come anytime a year, any day and stay as long as you like,” he said about what makes the experience an awesome one.

Meanwhile, Spencer said it was all a bit sentimental for her. She said Urban Air fittingly took over the old Madison Toys R Us space at the West Towne Mall.

“From one generation to another, we’re able to keep like the legacy of fun for the kids alive,” Spencer said.

She added that that was also one of the reasons the park was hoping to attract 20 more employees.

“You can never have too many employees. It’s always great,” Spencer said. “You know, the more people that you’ve got, the more people you get to have interacting on this special day. The more special day experience comes for guests as well.”



“We also offer a wide variety of opportunities for you to work your way up here so you can work your way into leadership positions,” she added.

The job also features plenty of perks, including free park after hour events, discounted food and clothing and half price family rates.

Learn more about Urban Air opportunities in Madison at https://www.urbanair.com/.