GREEN BAY, Wis. — Lisa Metzler does any number of jobs in the production area of Séura in Green Bay.

That variety of work making lighted and TV mirrors is part of what’s kept her coming back to the job for the past four-and-half years.

“You get to do different things on a regular basis and you get to see the product from the start to the finish,” Metzler said.

It’s not unusual for her to see products she’s worked on well after they leave on the shipping truck.

“You go to a hotel, that’s a mirror you made, or you go to a home and it’s like ‘I did that,” Metzler said. “It’s very rewarding.”

Launched in a basement almost 20 years ago, Séura makes commercial and residential mirrors that combine lighting and televisions into its designs.

It also offers outdoor and indoor waterproof televisions.

“It’s both a style and a technology company. We like to say we merge style, design and technology together in all our products,” said George Buttke, Vice President of operations. “You’ll find us in homes and you’ll find us in hospitality settings and hotels.”

The growth of orders is one of the reasons Séura is seeking additional people to help build its products.

“We are experiencing strong growth right now driven by the resurgence of the hospitality industry post-COVID,” Buttke said. “We have a strong need for more help out in our manufacturing environment.”

It’s looking for people to work with wiring, glass fabrication and shipping and receiving.

Production Supervisor Dave Burns said it’s always nice to see his finished work in use.

“It’s a sense of satisfaction, especially when you go to different places and you happen to see one of our mirrors hanging up, or one of our TVs,” he said. “It kind of puts a smile on your face that you were part of it.”

Metzler said there’s pride in working with her co-workers to make the best product possible.

“Just knowing the product we’re putting out is top-notch, unique, and nobody else really does what we do,” she said.​