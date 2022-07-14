Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump and mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, has died at 73, the former president confirmed on social media.

The New York City Police Department confirmed they were called to an address on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Thursday afternoon for reports of an unconscious and unresponsive person; EMS arrived and pronounced the person, who police later confirmed was Ivana Trump, dead



In a post on his Truth Social platform, former President Trump called his ex-wife "a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life"



During their marriage, Ivana Trump helped her husband build his real estate empire, including working on the development of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Trump Tower in New York, serving in a number of major roles in The Trump Organization and even managing the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," former President Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he continued. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

News of Ivana Trump's death was first reported by ABC News.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," the Trump family said in a statement. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor."

Ivana Trump was born in the former Czechoslovakia before moving to Canada and eventually the United States. She was a ski racer and worked as a model.

“She fled from communism and embraced this country,” the Trump family's statement reads. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana Trump met the future president in 1976 in New York. They married the next year and became a publicity power couple in New York in the 1980s and 1990s, prior to their messy, public divorce.

During the split, Ivana Trump accused him of rape in a sworn statement in the early 1990s. She later said that she didn’t mean it literally, but rather that she felt violated.

However, in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her ex-husband, telling ABC News in 2017 that they spoke roughly once every two weeks and she had a "direct number" to the White House.

In that interview, she referred to herself as the "first lady," which First Lady Melania Trump's spokesperson at the time responded to, calling it "attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

In a 2016 interview with The New York Post, she talked about supporting her ex-husband's run for president.

“I suggest a few things,” Ivana Trump said. “We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought.” She said she advised him to “be more calm.”

“But Donald cannot be calm,” she told the outlet. “He’s very outspoken. He just says it as it is.”

After their divorce, she developed clothing and jewelry lines that were sold on QVC and the Home Shopping Network, made several real estate investments and became a prolific author and writer, penning an advice column in "Globe" which ran for more than a decade and several books, most recently the 2017 autobiography "Raising Trump."

She was also well-known for her cameo appearance in the 1996 film "The First Wives Club," in which she delivered the iconic line: "Don't get mad, get everything!"

Prior to her marriage to Donald Trump, Ivana was married to Alfred Winklmayr, an Austrian ski instructor and friend.

Following her divorce, Ivana Trump married businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995 before their split in 1997. That same year, she began dating Italian aristocrat Count Roffredo Gaetani di Laurenzana dell'Aquila d'Aragona Lovatelli until his death in 2005 in a car accident. She later married Rossano Rubicondi, an Italian model and actor, tying the knot in 2008 at her ex-husband's Mar-a-Lago estate. They divorced the next year, though their relationship continued until 2019; he died last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.