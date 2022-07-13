GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state department of agriculture is asking people to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly.

The invasive species was first detected in Forsyth County last month.

Researchers say the insect poses a serious threat to the state's wine and grape industries — and it may also cause damage to more than 70 other species of fruits and other plants.

"They prefer feeding on the roots and the vines," Beatrice Dingha, Ph.D. research associate professor at N.C A&T, said.

Dingha says growers should be aware.

"Be vigilant, look around. Because the eggs can be laid on any smooth service. Brick outdoor furniture, the eggs can be found there. So, if we come together and work together as a team, we'll be able to contain the spread of the insect."

The N.C. Department Of Agriculture asks people who see a spotted lanternfly to take a photo and report it to state officials — before killing it.