SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio International Airport has more nonstop flights to offer its Spirit Airlines passengers come November.

With plans to make them available Nov. 17, Spirit will have daily, nonstop flights out of San Antonio to Las Vegas and Orlando.

Howdy Texas! We’re spurring up with @SATairport this fall. 🤠 Starting November 17th, Spirit will bring even #MoreGo out west with nonstop service from San Antonio to Las Vegas and Orlando. See y’all real soon. @LASairport @MCO ✈️ #SanAntonioHasSpirit #LetsSoar pic.twitter.com/CsXSQdBz97 — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) July 12, 2022

“Our low fares and daily flights make it easy and more accessible for San Antonio families to discover these two world-class entertainment destinations,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines, in a press release. “We are also excited to offer our current Guests affordable access to the Alamo City to experience the attractions, rich history, and vibrant culture that have earned it a top vacation destination ranking in Texas.”

At an introductory fare of $89 between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14, Spirit is allowing for one-way travel to either cities, excluding Fridays and Saturdays.

“Spirit coming to San Antonio International Airport gives our community more family-friendly travel options. They can enjoy the sites and sounds of Las Vegas and have a fun time enjoying all Orlando has to offer,” said Jesus H. Saenz, director of airports at the San Antonio Airport System, in a news release. “Also, more people in Florida and Nevada can come and see how special San Antonio is – with cheaper fares that are too good to pass up. It’s a win-win because it’s making traveling to far destinations more accessible.”