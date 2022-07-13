Orange and Osceola County are not the only ones seeing record tourism tax numbers in 2022. Traveling east on I-4, Seminole County and their businesses are also seeing increase revenue. Especially in the summer.

Making a margarita at his Mexican restaurant in Lake Mary, Gustavo Aristizabal has been stirring up a bunch of new business since schools let out for the summer. Despite school no longer in session, Gustavo says kids in uniforms on the weekends recently have been pouring in.

“The softball or soccer uniform from the academies,” Aristizabal says while pointing at his chest where a team logo would be. “Many people come here on weekends and days. That’s good. We said we didn’t know there was a soccer school here.”

It’s the park business generating big business for Seminole County this summer. They booked all but about seven days this summer at their two Boombah Sports Complexes for baseball and softball. Bombay Soldiers Creek Park, which can seat 1,500, is less than a five-minute drive to Cocina Maya Mexican Grill.

“Vast number of tournaments, with very strong partnerships with national brands,” Guilherme Cunha, the administrator for Seminole County Economic Development and Tourism, explains. “These national event organizers are bringing in the top eight years olds all the way to the top high school players.”

According to the county, hotel occupancy on weekdays this year has averaged about 71% whereas weekend occupancy has averaged about 85%. At Maya Cocina, on-line orders for takeout and delivery have doubled the last two months.

“June, July increase again,” Gustavo says. On orders by Uber eats, we have a door dash too. So that is increasing. It is increasing right now.”

Seminole County generated about $585 thousand dollars this past May in TDT, topping the record May 2019 by $120 thousand dollars.

The county is having a record year like Orange with TDT revenue. The past five months of January through May have been their best five month stretch in the history of TDT.

Seminole County only has about 5,000 hotel rooms and 800 vacation rental listings.