As the cost of consumer goods increase across the board – the latest national data released Wednesday show a 9.1% jump nationally for June – some farmers at the Downtown Farmers Market in Syracuse say they have had to make adjustments to the prices of their crops.

Jim Maryinuk and his wife Linda, who have been selling at the market for over 20 years, grow a variety of crops, such as asparagus, green beans, lettuce and garlic, on their 150-acre farm in Palmero. Jim Maryinuk said there are many factors that influence the prices of his crops at the market.

“The prices that we charge reflect the prices that we pay for the price of the goods that we have to buy in order to produce the crop to begin with and fertilizer in the last year has tripled, more than tripled,” he said Tuesday.

Maryinuk said the cost of hiring farm laborers has also gone up, another factor in calculating prices at the market.

Phillip Williamson, who runs the 20-acre Melody Blues Farm near Phoenix, said the price of his blueberries didn’t change from last year, but the price of things such as paper containers to hold his berries have increased. The containers that used to cost $39 for a case are now $60 per case, Williamson said. However, instead of increasing their prices they hope they sell more in volume.

“I chose not to raise my price because I have a really good, loyal customer base. The blueberries did really well this year. We will just keep it the way it was and hope we just sell more,” he said.

The downtown market is less busy compared with the Saturday CNY Regional Market, but it attracts regular customers who work downtown.

Part of the appeal, Cynthia Chamberlain, who was buying blueberries from Melody Blues Farm, was the freshness of the produce compared with a grocery store and the connection to the farmers.

“When you get to know the people, you know what you are getting and where it’s from,” said Chamberlain, who works downtown.