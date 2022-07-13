President Joe Biden is expected to mention late journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s name in a meeting with the Saudi Arabian leader accused of approving his assasination, Khashoggi’s widow told Spectrum News on Wednesday. She says administration officials confirmed the plans to her in a meeting a day earlier.

What You Need To Know Jamal Khashoggi’s widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, told Spectrum News in an interview that President Joe Biden is expected to mention the late journalist's name in a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince this week



Asked to confirm that Biden will mention Khashoggi, an administration official told Spectrum News that Elatr Khashoggi "met with a staffer in a routine engagement," but they would not provide specific details about the conversation





Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist, entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October of 2018 and never left; The Saudi government initially denied any wrongdoing





A 2021 U.S. intelligence report concluded that the crown prince approved an operation to kill and dismember him

Hanan Elatr Khashoggi said in an interview that a national security official told her Tuesday that the president will mention her late husband when he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman later this week.

“They assured me they will bring this concern up special, about the case of my husband, Jamal Khashoggi,” she said.

NEW: President Biden plans to bring up Jamal Khashoggi's name in his meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince later this week, his widow tells me. She says White House officials assured her that in a meeting Tuesday.



Story from me and @_AustinLandis coming. pic.twitter.com/9ttHLCR3IB — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones1) July 13, 2022

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist, entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October of 2018, and the 59-year old never left.

The Saudi government initially denied any wrongdoing but eventually admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate in what the Saudis characterized as a repatriation effort gone wrong. A 2021 U.S. intelligence report concluded that Bin Salman approved the operation to kill and dismember him.

Administration officials had previously declined to say whether Biden would address Khashoggi’s murder with the Saudi prince.

Asked to confirm that Biden will mention the late journalist, an administration official did not respond but instead told Spectrum News that Elatr Khashoggi "met with a staffer in a routine engagement."

"We won’t have more details to read out of that private conversation," they added.

A administration official tells Spectrum News that Khashoggi met with a staffer in a routine engagement. No more details shared.



Her attorney maintains they met with multiple administration officials. — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones1) July 13, 2022

Her attorney, Randa Fahmy, maintains they met with multiple people, including one official from the State Department. Fahmy also said officials told her they would later brief Biden on the meeting with Khashoggi’s widow ahead of his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Elatr Khashoggi first requested a meeting with the White House in early June, when she wrote a letter to President Biden on her wedding anniversary, as early reports indicated he would soon travel to the Middle East.

Fahmy said she sent multiple requests to Chief of Staff Ron Klain and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan before hearing back late last week.

On Wednesday, Khashoggi’s widow said her core message to White House officials and to the president was to fulfill her late husband’s wishes to release all political prisoners being held in Saudi Arabia, including his close friend, Essam Al-Zamil.

“There is a lot of … noise around my husband’s tragedy,” she said. “But no one heard the real story and the real wishes of my husband. And I think it's my duty now to speak up and to bring his wishes out. And I had the opportunity yesterday.”

She said her message to people who were angry about Biden’s visit and meeting with the crown prince was that the trip can be productive.

“I think we can make the best out of this visit,” she said. “I appreciate the emotion toward my husband, because he deserved it. But I think we all, together, we can make the best out of this by using the political pressure, diplomatic pressure to bring his wishes out.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.