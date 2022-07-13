In the last year and a half, Tarpon Springs business owner Tammy Levent has seen her “Heavenly Puffs” dessert business take off. She is shipping bags of dough to wholesalers, churches and restaurants all over the country.

What You Need To Know Tammy Levent's business is doing well



She credits a lot of her success to the Super Bowl in Tampa last year



She recently opened a new distribution center

And Levent credits the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa for part of that success.

“It doesn’t even feel real,” she said.

Recently, Levent and her husband were frying and selling dough out of a food truck. Then, after learning the Super Bowl would be in Tampa, Levent could nab a coveted spot, selling Heavenly Puffs at the big game’s NFL Experience.

“Super Bowl helped tremendously because we got national exposure and with that we could grow faster,” Levent said.

Levent eventually ditched the food truck. She recently opened her own manufacturing and distribution center to in Tarpon Springs.

“I just still cannot believe it’s less than two years that we started manufacturing,” she said.

Levent said this year has been tough with rising costs of ingredients and shipping. But she said it’s also forced her to be creative. For instance, instead of using styrofoam to ship her dessert, Levent came up with her own cooling shield to keep the puffs cold while also keeping shipping costs down. Levent said she does not want to raise prices.

Ellie Kikis, the owner of Mr Souvlaki in Tarpon Springs, was one of the first to add the dessert to her restaurant’s menu. For Kikis, the Heavenly Puffs bring back warm memories of her childhood. In the Greek community, they know the dessert as loukoumades.

“I remember growing up with loukoumades,” Kikis said. “I remember my mom and grandmother making them at home.”

Levent is proud of what she has accomplished with her loukoumades or Heavenly Puffs. And while she said getting a unique opportunity at the big game is part of the reason for her success, it’s not the only reason.

Levent said she owes everything to the archangel Michael. As part of her faith, she lights a candle for him every time she walks into her distribution center.

“I beat cancer praying to him,” Levent said. “Everything that I’ve ever done. He’s just my miracle worker. He’s my angel.”

Levent said Michael, the archangel, inspired her to create Heavenly Puffs. And she knew nothing about the food industry. And while the process has not always been smooth, Levent discovered with a little faith she can do anything she puts her mind to.

And for Levent, that’s the true win.