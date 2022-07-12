Social media giant Twitter is suing Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO said he was terminating the $44 billion deal to acquire the company, according to court filings released Tuesday, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle.

The company is hoping to force Musk to honor his agreement and complete the acquisition of the social media platform.

The suit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery, alleged Musk is refusing to “honor his obligations to stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests"



“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he – unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the complaint continues.

In documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last Friday, attorneys for Musk alleged the social media company was "in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement," and says Musk will likely suffer financially as a result.

But in Tuesday’s filing, Twitter alleged Musk’s “exit strategy is a model of hypocrisy" and "a model of bad faith." The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted that the board filed the lawsuit “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.”

The unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter, with Musk — who has more than 100 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

On Friday, shares of Twitter fell 5% to $36.81, well below the $54.20 that Musk had offered to pay. Shares of Tesla, meanwhile, climbed 2.5% to $752.29.

Musk’s flirtation with buying Twitter appeared to begin in late March. That’s when Twitter has said he contacted members of its board — including co-founder Jack Dorsey — and told them he was buying up shares of the company and interested in either joining the board, taking Twitter private or starting a competitor. Then, on April 4, he revealed in a regulatory filing that he had became the company’s largest shareholder after acquiring a 9% stake worth about $3 billion.

At first, Twitter offered Musk a seat on its board. But six days later, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that Musk will not be joining the board after all. His bid to buy the company came together quickly after that.

Musk had agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, inserting a “420” marijuana reference into his offer price. He sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase, then strengthened his commitments of more than $7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Inside Twitter, Musk’s offer was met with confusion and falling morale, especially after Musk publicly criticized one of Twitter’s top lawyers involved in content-moderation decisions.

As Twitter executives prepared for the deal to move forward, the company instituted a hiring freeze, halted discretionary spending and fired two top managers. The San Francisco company has also been laying off staff, most recently part of its talent acquisition team.

