TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa-based Caspers Company announced Monday that it plans to sell all of its McDonald’s locations and franchises on Oct. 1.
Caspers Company has owned and operated McDonald’s locations around Tampa since 1958, and was considered to be the largest franchise in Florida.
According to the announcement, Fritz Casper opened the state’s first McDonald’s on South Dale Mabry Highway after meeting Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald’s.
Since then, three generations of the Casper family have run a network of fast food-chain franchises in the region.