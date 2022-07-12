An airport rarely goes up for sale, but for anyone who has ever thought about owning one, it will only cost you $2.5 million in Limington.

The Limington-Harmon airport, a small airfield less than five miles from the northern edge of York County, sits on about 43 acres of land and includes a nearly 3,000-foot paved runway and two 14,520-square-foot hangars, according to a listing by Portland-based KW Commercial. Real estate agent Kevin Fletcher said the property has been up for sale for about a year, and a few months ago the property’s asking price dropped from $2.75 million to $2.5 million.

“When you get unique properties, it just takes the right person, and not everybody’s looking for an airport,” he said.

The airport’s current owner, Mohammed Kanj, who lives in Massachusetts and could not be reached for comment, has owned it for the past 15 years and is retiring, Fletcher and airport manager Ron Maier said.

The airport has been serving owners of small planes since 1974 and has consistently had steady traffic, Maier said. Along with the two larger hangars, the airport has 22 shelters and 10 private hangars. On Monday, he said, there were about 67 planes on the field, which he said is typical, and on most days a small but steady stream of traffic comes into the airport.

“On nice days, there’s anywhere from half a dozen, a dozen planes come in,” he said.

At one time, Maier said, the airport offered a flight school, where he learned to fly, and an on-duty mechanic. Today, he said, the school has closed, and while many of the airport’s customers can do mechanical work, the airport itself doesn’t employ a mechanic anymore.

“It’s tough for guys to make a living working on airplanes,” he said.

Still, Maier said, there are more than 30 clients renting space, and the real estate listing indicates more than $35,000 a year in fuel sales, leading him to believe that whoever buys the property will maintain it in its current form rather than redevelop it.

“It’s going to stay an airport, I’m pretty sure of that,” he said.

On Monday afternoon, each available shelter appeared to have a small craft nestled under it. Scott Wilson, 61, of Portland, himself a pilot, moved to Maine from his native Salt Lake City 26 years ago. He doesn’t fly anymore, but still rents space at the airport for non-plane-related storage and in part as an excuse to come to the airport.

“I like it out here. I like being around the planes,” he said.

Next to the airport is a restaurant that has been operating under various owners for as long as anyone associated with the airport can remember. On Monday, the restaurant’s newest owner, Chrys Nolan, said she just re-opened it, now under the name Sebago Station Four, about two weeks ago.

Technically, she said, the restaurant is on a separate parcel from the airport itself, but it has always been associated with the local flying community and remains a favorite stopping point for pilots to grab a quick bite. Nolan said she hoped the property’s new owner keeps it running as an airport.

“Hopefully it stays kind of the same,” she said.