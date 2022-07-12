MENASHA, Wis.— Jesse Foster said he still can’t believe what just one idea has turned into.

Foster spent years grilling brats the traditional way. He said he was always frustrated because he could never grill the brats evenly, due to their curves.

That all changed when he put his creativity to use and invented a unique solution.

“To come from an idea to actually making this product and for the product to actually work… it’s great,” Foster said.

Foster invented the Brat_Wave. It’s a cooking accessory that is placed on the grill and utilizes a curved metal to contour to the curves of the brats.

“This will actually cook the outside curve,” he said pointing to the device. “And the top one here you see, is going to end up cooking your inside curve.”

Foster said once the curves are taken care of, grillers can then flip the brats on their sides and evenly cook the tasty sausage.

He said the design was simple, but the results have been magnificent.

He’s since turned his basement into a manufacturing floor, making hundreds of Brat_Waves and selling them online and at more than two dozen businesses throughout Wisconsin. He’s sold his invention to customers across the U.S.

He said he also donates a dollar from every sale to the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin, in honor of his daughter who lives with epilepsy.

Foster said his small idea has created a massive opportunity. He said he hopes his story inspires others to create their own inventions.

“I just want to say that if you have an idea or you have something you’re thinking about, something you want to try, go ahead and try it because you’ll never know until you try,” Foster said.​