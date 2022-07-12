ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City residents are invited to weigh in tonight on the future development of the Tropicana Field site.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch is hosting a community engagement session to hear more about what residents would like to see on the site, the home of the Rays.

Welch is calling these meetings a series of community engagement opportunities. the three meetings, the first happening tonight at the center for health equity, is for the city to get input on development of the historic gas plant district.

The dates and locations for the meetings are:

Tuesday, July 12 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St S)

Tuesday, July 19 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (St. Petersburg College - Gibbs Campus)

Thursday, July 28 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (USF St. Pete)

The neighborhood is located just south of downtown St. Petersburg and home to Tropicana Field.

Welch said the city is scrapping its first plans for development approved in the summer of 2020. City officials said that plan became dated when the pandemic hit.

In an interview this week with Bay News 9, Welch said the Gas Plant district isn't just home to the Rays, but it is positioned right in the center of the city and will be at the center of how St. Petersburg grows into the future.

“That it addresses the major needs that we have in the city for decades to come,” Welch said. “Whether it's in housing, office space and out wage jobs, meeting space, a tie in with Brooker Creek and with our transportation grid we have an opportunity here at a generational project here and that's why we are taking time to do it right."

And the city residents are taking note.

More than 100 people have signed up to attend tonight’s community engagement meeting and almost 80 have submitted ideas about the gas plant district development. Each session will begin with opening remarks by Welch, before participants break into smaller groups for discussions.

To register for an event, or to learn more about the meetings, click here.