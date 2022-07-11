RALEIGH. N.C. — The Many Faces Initiative is aiming to involve more people of color in the craft brewing community.

Seven different breweries are taking part in the program in North Carolina. This initiative is in its second year.

What You Need To Know Only 1% of craft breweries are Black-owned, according to a 2019 Brewers Association report



Seven breweries in N.C. are participating in the Many Faces Initiative, which aims to involve more people of color in the craft brewing community



Interns will make their own brew at the end of the 10-week program

The program involves a 10-week internship at a brewery where interns learn the different aspects of the business.

Austin Bethea, 30, is currently an intern with Bond Brothers Beer Company.

“The culture of being behind the scenes isn’t really thought about too much," Bethea said. "Some of my greatest mentors are of color, so I think the more I can show other communities that I can do it, it might just spark more interest.”

Bethea is ready to see the culture of brewing expand to everyone, acknowledging it’s possible for anyone to participate if they put the time and work in.

“I already know this program works, so I’m excited to see what happens in the end," Bethea said.

