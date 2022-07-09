RALEIGH, N.C. — Americans spend the most money during the summer, financial experts say, and with the cost of everything going up, it’s important to make a budget.

“The reason the summer months are more costly is because, for many, we might have a little bit more time. We have this nice weather and we know with the costs rising, it’s costly,” Alex Sutherland with Lifeplan Group in Raleigh said.

Sutherland says there’s a common mistake people make when it comes to their budget.

“Sometimes we think we want to have this budget, but we don’t write it down and follow through. But when you have it in your head and you don’t articulate and write it down, it’s a lot harder to follow,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland says the East and West Coast are where people are more likely to spend the most money.

Financial experts say 45% of Americans are spending the most money during the summer.

Here are four things experts advise to avoid financial mistakes this time of year: