MILILANI, Hawaii — Advanced communications company Spectrum will be hiring for 150 new inbound call representative and manager positions at its Mililani call center by the end of the year.

What You Need To Know The full-time inbound sales representative hires will field calls from new and current Spectrum customers in Hawaii and the 40 other states that are part of the national network



Lt. Gov. Josh Green emphasized the need for a robust local job market so the state can retain, develop and prosper from a rising generation of tech-savvy workers



State Sen. Glenn Wakai noted that as jobs across service and other industries are lost to automation, there is an increasing need to provide those displaced workers with viable employment that offer opportunities to gain new skills and advance in a career



Susan Tai, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance of Hawaii, said the jobs will also help the state bounce back economically from the pandemic

Lt. Gov. Josh Green and state Sen. Glenn Wakai joined Spectrum executives in making the announcement Friday at the company’s Mililani regional headquarters.

Spectrum is a division of Charter Communications, which also owns Spectrum News.

The full-time inbound sales representative hires will field calls from new and current Spectrum customers in Hawaii and the 40 other states that are part of the national network. With base pay, commissions and incentives, representatives who meet their targets earn more than $60,000 annually, with top performers earning upwards of $80,000 per year, according to the company.

Green thanked the company for expanding the local pool of well-paying jobs with advancement opportunity.

“People need to be able to afford houses in our state,” Green said to assembled Spectrum staffers. “They have to have good-paying jobs. They have to have good union support. That’s the only way Hawaii can grow and improve.”

Green referenced his own children — Maia, 15, and Sam, 11 — in emphasizing the need for a robust local job market so the state can retain, develop and prosper from a rising generation of tech-savvy workers.

“These 150 job openings are valuable opportunities that will represent the start of a promising career for so many Hawaii residents,” Green said.

Wakai noted that as jobs across service and other industries are lost to automation, there is an increasing need to provide those displaced workers with viable employment that offer opportunities to gain new skills and advance in a career.

“Technology is unfortunately replacing humans, and where are those humans going?” Wakai said. “They didn’t just all of a sudden disappear. They are still in our neighborhoods. They still have mortgages to pay. They still have children to feed.”

Wakai said the newly announced Spectrum positions represent “the clear trajectory to a new way of earning income.”

Tamara Bowens, group vice president of sales at Charter Communications, Inc., said Hawaii offers a “highly skilled and motivated workforce.”

“We already have more than 1,100 employees across the state, including more than 600 at our Mililani offices,” she said. “Now we are looking for more talented professionals with a passion for sales who are ready to build a career as we meet the growing demand for our high-value Spectrum services.”

Susan Tai, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance of Hawaii, said the jobs will also help the state bounce back economically from the pandemic.

“By providing competitive jobs with formal and on-the-job training, comprehensive benefits and tuition remission, Charter is playing an important role in building a quality workforce and a stronger economy by helping our communities return back to work.”

Those interested in employment with Spectrum are encouraged to apply online at the Spectrum’s Careers site.

Virtual hiring events are scheduled for Aug. 4 and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon (HST).