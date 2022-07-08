HOUSTON — The World Boxing Association (WBA) is moving its headquarters to Houston, Texas, according to president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, in a statement to Fightnews.com.

The 100-year-old organization, founded in Rhode Island of 1921, was headquartered in Panama with stints in Venezuela and Panama City.

“After 100 years, the pioneer sanctioning body shall be back in America,” said Mendoza to Fightnews.com. “It’s the right time to settle back in the most influential boxing market of the sport."

Like the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO), WBA will soon be in America.

In a continued comment to Fightnews.com, Mendoza said, “Besides seeking to bond with every single member of the American boxing community, we come to support the systematic development of boxing. It needs to be from its roots. USA has talent in every corner and boxing has proven to be a path of success for many athletes."

Mendoza called Houston "a great sports town" that's seen many great world champions ascend, naming Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz and Jermell Charlo as motivation to choose the city as the WBA’s new home.