MILWAUKEE — Paramedics and EMTs are in high demand all across Wisconsin.

In the Milwaukee area, it is true for Bell Ambulance, who is looking to recruit entry level EMTs.

Several times a year, Bell begins Cadet training classes. They are an opportunity of new recruits to come in and learn the certifications needed to be an EMT Basic.

An advantage of Bell’s program is that Cadets are able to get paid $16 dollars an hour while taking part in the training. They are also guaranteed a job with Bell at the end of the program.

“The guaranteed job once they are done is a huge attractor because they know they have gone through the program and been successful with it and then they can move into those roles,” said Brett Meyer, Deputy Operations Director for Bell Ambulance.

Simon Pedone is currently a Cadet in the program. Pedone and his classmates have been spending time going through simulated scenarios of responding to patient calls.

Despite having little medical training prior to joining the program, Pedone said he has built confidence.

“I feel very prepared, the Bell program really prepares you well for a real situation,” said Pedone.

To learn more about the types of jobs Bell is looking to hire for, visit their hiring website.