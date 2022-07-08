The Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General on Tuesday released findings about the agency's efforts to address and stem the rise of homegrown domestic extremists, saying it should strengthen existing protocols in order to best protect the country.

The report noted that while the agency outlined a framework to track and reduce domestic terrorist threats in 2019, there has been limited progress on the issue – due, in part, because DHS has not established an overarching governing group in order to implement the recommendations.

“Without a cohesive long-term approach to countering domestic terrorism, DHS may not be able to proactively prevent and protect the Nation from this evolving threat,” the OIG report read.

The report did acknowledge that the United States has, over the past several decades, made improvements to its anti-domestic extremism efforts, but that those actions were not always linear – and did not do enough to address the ever-evolving threat of homegrown terrorists.

Domestic extremism is a growing threat across the United States, as was indicated in the DHS’ first-ever “Homeland Threat Assessment” released in 2020. The report stated that “ideologically motivated lone offenders” and small groups of extremists posed the greatest terror threat to the country, with what the department referred to as “domestic violent extremists” presenting the most “persistent and lethal threat.”

Among these domestic groups, racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists – in particular, white supremacist extremists – posed the greatest national threat, the report noted.

Those findings were echoed by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, who in January told lawmakers the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said, adding, "Federal law enforcement and the Intelligence Community assess that the greatest terrorism threat to our country is posed by lone actors or small cells who typically radicalize online and look to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons."

Moreover, DHS has failed to issue timely advisories to “help stakeholders take steps to protect themselves from threats and help detect or prevent an attack,” the report found.

DHS is charged with issuing bulletins and alerts about potential terrorist threats to the American public and private entities under the National Terrorism Advisory System. Bulletins, which are intended to reach Homeland Security partners and/or the American public, alert individuals to implement protective measures while there may not be a specific threat to the country; alerts, on the other hand, reflect a “specific, credible” threat concerning a suspected terrorist incident.

According to the OIG report, the department issued or updated domestic extremism bulletins 17 times from December 2015 and February 2022, but did not issue a single alert in that same time frame.

Even when bulletins were issued, the information did not always reach the intended recipients in a timely manner. For example, DHS sent out a bulletin on Jan. 27, 2021, warning of “a heightened threat environment” across the country in the wake of the presidential inauguration – an advisory that came over two weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Assess the staffing and budget needs to implement a department-wide group to oversee efforts to counter domestic terrorism.

Use the results from the first recommendation to establish a governing body with business rules, plans for long-term action, a process to document completion of goals and a separate process to review feedback and progress.

Work with the attorney general and congressional committees to best collect and share information across the government

Partner with the undersecretary of science and technology and the undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans to access information that can inform the creation of national statistics on domestic extremism and terrorism

Use the above information to create “national-level statistics on domestic terrorism” and share them with other partners in DHS

Implement recommendations to issue timely bulletins and alerts under the National Terrorism Advisory System

The Associated Press contributed to this report.