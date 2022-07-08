President Joe Biden visited the Central Intelligence Agency on Friday at a time when his administration’s support for Ukraine has pushed the work of the normally secretive intelligence agencies into the limelight.

Biden commemorated the agency's 75th anniversary since its founding after World War II. While at the agency’s headquarters in Virginia, Biden met with CIA officers who have worked on Ukraine to thank them for their work, according to a U.S. official.

“You ask for no recognition or personal acclaim, knowing that the quiet bravery of the women and men in this agency echoes loudly, all around the world,” Biden said. “In 75 years, American presidents [have been] made better because of the insights you’ve provided.”

Biden has established a more traditional relationship with the CIA and other agencies after former President Donald Trump repeatedly cast doubt on intelligence findings and attacked what he alleged was a “deep state” of opponents.

Because of his work with the agency starting early in his Senate career, Biden joked that he’d been around the CIA for 52 of its 75 years.

“We have to seek the balance of secrecy and transparency, to shine a light on atrocities, to prevent plots and threats, acts of aggression before they happen,” Biden said. “Because the greatest value of our intelligence collection is the good we do with it.”

Still, there were tensions last year with Biden stemming from Afghanistan, with finger-pointing across the government during the fall of the American-backed government as the Taliban overran Kabul. Current and former intelligence officials worked frantically to evacuate Afghans who had helped the U.S. during the two-decade war.

The release of predictions that Russia would invade Ukraine in February was a public boost for spy agencies that are often criticized and facing new pressure to deliver insights on China and Russia.

Biden authorized an unprecedented campaign to declassify findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions to launch a new war. It has been credited with building support for sanctions that crippled the Russian economy and the ramp-up of military support to Kyiv.

“We were able to forewarn the world what Vladimir Putin was planning in Ukraine. We saw what he was doing. You saw it,” he said. “Exposing Putin’s playbook punched a gigantic hole in the pretense and discredited his lies about what we were doing in Ukraine.”

But the intelligence community also underestimated Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian invasion and wrongly predicted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government would fall within weeks.

The agencies are reviewing how they assess a foreign government's perceived “will to fight” — an issue the U.S. also badly misjudged in Afghanistan last year when it believed President Ashraf Ghani's government would hold out for months, only for Ghani to flee and the Taliban to take Kabul as the U.S. was trying to evacuate.

Most of the intelligence community's work since the war began has been kept secret. U.S. officials have disclosed that they are providing Ukraine with information that Ukrainian forces have in turn used to hit high-value Russian targets, including the flagship Moskva.

The White House has tried to tamp down suggestions that the U.S. is directly helping Ukraine attack Russians out of concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin may see those suggestions as escalatory. Biden has said he wants to avoid a “third world war.”

As Ukraine successfully repelled Russian forces in the first weeks of the war, and under pressure from lawmakers in Washington, the Biden administration loosened its rules on sharing intelligence and is now providing more information to the Ukrainians. It has also committed $7 billion in weapons systems, ammunition, and other military aid since the war began in February.

But Ukrainian officials and observers say Ukraine is vastly outgunned by Russia in what's become a grinding war of attrition heavily reliant on artillery fire. Putin is believed by U.S. intelligence to have not given up on his initial aims to “neutralize” Ukraine in his eyes.

U.S. intelligence in the months ahead can be expected to have a large role in Ukraine. The U.S. is involved in shoring up the cyber defenses of Ukraine and other allies against Russia's capabilities to hack and steal from digital systems. Agencies are also on watch for election influence or interference from Russia amid expectations from top officials that Putin may use U.S. support for Ukraine as pretext to launch another campaign against an American election.