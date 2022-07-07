Members of the Tavares City Council went back and forth Wednesday in a debate about limiting the number of special events held in the downtown entertainment district each year.

What You Need To Know The Tavares City Council voted Wednesday not to cap the number of downtown events eash year





So far, 26 events are scheduled in downtown Tavares in 2022





Officials say Tavares sees an economic impact of hundreds of thousands of dollars from events held in downtown

This comes just days after an LGBTQ+ event put in an application for a Pride Celebration in November.

While the Lake County Pride Celebration was never directly addressed as part of the discussion about limiting the number of events allowed downtown, both city and county residents came to speak in favor the event.

Owners of local businesses that benefit from special events say when they are in town, it means more business for them.

On any given night on the heart of Main Street in downtown Tavares, Desperado’s Saloon owner Allen Morgan is likely shooting pool.

Morgan bought his bar in December and said that when events do come to Tavares, like the most recent Fourth of July celebration, he does double the business he would on a normal day.

“Business was amazing, I love all the people that come down here and support the community,” he said. “It helps us all grow and brings in more money.”

Danielle Olivani is trying to organize a Lake County Pride celebration near the end of the year that she said would lead to more business for Desperado’s and everyone else.

“This event has a chance to bring in a lot of profit to Lake County,” she said. “ Not just for the city of Tavares, but also to Lake County.”

But just days after submitting her application for the event, Tavares officials wanted to discuss if the city should cap how many events they host a year. So far, 26 events are on the schedule for 2022.

“We have gotten some complaints from some residents (about) not being able to use the park and come in to the downtown area because of events,” Tavares mayor Lori Pfister said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Council member Sandy Gamble, however, disagreed with the idea of capping events.

“That hurts what we are trying to build downtown,” she said. “I thought we were trying to get people to come to downtown.”

Gamble said that bringing more people downtown helps the restaurants, bars, hotels, and shops, which were all promised that Tavares would do its part to support local businesses.

Morgan put it simply: More people downtown means more money in the till.

“The more busy the whole community, we are all going to prosper together,” he said. “So why would you limit people that creates more jobs? It’s more money, why would you limit the opportunity?”

Pfister proposed capping the events in downtown Tavares at 20 per year, but her motion failed 3 to 2.

Right before this topic was on the agenda Wednesday, the city approved an expansion to their beach volleyball area which they hope will bring in more tourists and possibly a tournament.

Residents in attendance questioned why the city would consider limiting events right after discussions about adding a tournament to town.

As for the Lake County Pride event, because the motion to cap the number of events failed, the event's application can now go forward.