The trend of entrepreneurs is on the incline, and it’s younger generations from across the state that are the backbone of their growth.

Sterling Lowry grew up on Syracuse’s south side. It’s where he had a dream of playing professional football. He was a scholarship recepient for division I football at Wagner College in New York City, but ultimately returned to Syracuse to make bigger plays on the streets that shaped him.

Now Lowry is part of the wave of young, new business owners with "Build the Block," a non-profit he's growing to support young entrepreneurs, like himself. Build the Block helps with business curriculum and promoting different avenues for success. He credits the support he’s gotten from the streets of the Syracuse for the role in his business, as well as many more to come.

“Just the village around here, it just starts to implement those values into you, right? Ownership; being self-sufficient,” he said.

While the dream of DI sports is a worthwhile goal for many trying to improve their situations, Lowry says, “Make sure you take the requisite tools that you're learning from the sport and using them in your everyday day to day life.”

It was that mentality, he says, that helped Build the Block to expand beyond Syracuse, runnings programs as far as New Jersey, giving kids the option to learn about different life paths and opportunities earlier in their lives.

"They can do anything and accomplish their dreams,” said Lowry. “As long as they do have hard work and are around the right people."

Morgan Scott is squeezing as much as she can from working with Sterling and others.

“I sell [organic] homemade fruit roll-ups, jam and lemonades,” said Scott, owner of Berry Very Munch.

At just eight years old, Scott has started her own business with the help of her mom, Marie.

“Morgan started her business almost two years ago in the height of a pandemic,” said Marie. “We made Fruit Roll for the first time and she actually made them very well and said ‘I want to sell these!’”

As one of the top investors, Marie loves seeing her daughter succeed.

“It's been inspiring for me, you know, empowering for me as her mom to see her drive, to see her determination. She's really creating an atmosphere for generations," said Marie.

She also sees how Build the Block is doing the same for many more.

“Sterling is definitely a community advocate. He's paving the way for young entrepreneurs," she added. “We're just excited to be working with him.”

It comes down to support and resources.

“No one's gonna support our community like we are,” said Lowry. "There's a there's a million different avenues to do things. We have to start from the base level. A lot of people in our communities that come together, we all get on the same page and allow ourselves to continue to grow.”

Build the Block is hosting a pop-up vendor event on July 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a growing number of young, local businesses - like Morgan's Berry Very Munch - at the Everson Museum in downtown Syracuse.