MILWAUKEE— High prices are still an issue for many companies who rely on gas to run their business, especially boats.

The owners of the Milwaukee Duffy boats have a unique perspective on the high gas prices. They have a fleet of electric boats and ones that use gas, so they feel both sides when it comes to their business.

The Milwaukee Duffy Boats are all electric which means their company won’t have to fluctuate prices based on high gas costs.

“It’s a great way to experience the river without using any fuel,” Milwaukee Duffy and Paddle Tavern co-owner, Derek Collins said. "They charge at night and don’t take up that much energy. We definitely save on gas that way."

For Duffy boat captain, Joey Flores, it’s been crazy to see how high the price of gas has gotten.

“It’s definitely very absurd to see how high the gas prices are getting right now but luckily being with the Duffy boat company, Duffy boat captain, Joey Flores said. "I don’t have to look at those prices all the time so it’s nice."

However, the group also own the Paddle Tavern boats on the Milwaukee River which use gas. And with just three boats, they are looking at an increase of five figures for just one season.

“What we found is we will spend tens of thousands in fuel charges compared to like two years ago. So it has definitely gone up,” Collins said.

The high prices of gas is forcing them and many other companies to add a small fuel charge to their boats. The Paddle Tavern boats will have an additional charge of $15. However, they said it’s not stopping customers from getting out on the water and enjoying the sights and sounds of Milwaukee.

“Come down, see Duffy, and I’m sure everyone is going to want to tag along with us on this journey,” Flores said.

They are going through the journey of navigating rough waters with gas boats but still finding some smooth sailing with their fleet of electric boats.​