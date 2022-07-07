PLEASANT CITY, Ohio — M&M Feed and Supply Operations Manager Miranda Miser has been waiting a long time for this moment.

What You Need To Know Residents and business owners are looking forward to the installation of broadband internet in Noble County



Miranda Miser said broadband affects so many aspects of doing business



Rep. Bill Johnson, R, OH-6, said broadband expansion is a great first step in the future for areas of Appalachia like Noble County



The expansion is part of Charter Communications’ approximately $5 billion investment in rural areas

Her family business in the rural Ohio town in Noble County finally can benefit from high-speed broadband connectivity.

Miser said broadband affects so many aspects of doing business.

“Paying taxes is just a simple thing as far as sales tax, your 941, that all has to be done online now,” said Miser. “And then just going through just the basics of running customers through with a credit card.”

Miser said, being in a small community, her family business takes on many hats, offering feed for farm animals, birds, dogs and supplies for local 4-H exhibitors.

M&M, which has three locations in Appalachia, is one of 2,300 homes and businesses in Noble County expected to benefit from Spectrum’s $5 billion investment in underserved rural areas.

Miser, who is also an organizational volunteer for Cumberland County Kids 4-H, said the broadband boost will also have a profound effect on students.

“Just having that opportunity for reliable internet is so essential to our daily lives anymore, as far as students who can seek higher education, post-secondary education through online classes, 4-H meetings, or when school’s canceled and they needed to do remote learning,” said Miser.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R, OH-6, said broadband expansion is a great first step in the future for areas of Appalachia like Noble County.

“The pandemic did not cause the rural-urban digital divide, but it certainly highlighted the magnitude of the problem, for distance learning, for remote working, for access to telehealth,” said Johnson. “And Charter was the biggest winner throughout my whole district, so I’m pretty excited.”

Miser agreed and said Thursday’s announcement is exciting news for the future of the community and her family’s 22-year-old business.

“Having it available to 2,300 people in Guernsey, Noble County, and surrounding areas is vital and we’re so happy to have this opportunity,” said Miser.

The expansion is part of Charter Communications’ approximately $5 billion investment in rural areas, like Noble County. It includes $1.2 billion won in the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. Charter’s expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customers across 24 states.

Charter Communications is the parent company of Spectrum News.