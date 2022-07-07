If you’ve seen a bee in downtown Orlando, there is a good chance it came from the top Fire Station 1, where young entrepreneurs are working for the Black Bee Honey program.

What You Need To Know The Black Bee Honey program in downtown Orlando is all about teaching local kids how to run their own business Participants learn how to take care of the bees, as well as how to plant what they need



Chirome Alls is eager to use these skills to help her own career down the road

The program allows the participants to care for the bees while learning skills that will help them on the path to being successful adults.

Program member Chirome Alls, 16, said sh isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty with a little hard work.

“We are spreading dirt so we can plant new seeds for the bees,” she said.

And those seeds are blooming into a new passion for Alls — while she was once afraid of the bees, she’s now an expert on them and the important work they do.

“I didn’t know there are actually three types of bees — I thought it was just all one bee,” she said. “It is a drone bee, a worker bee and a queen bee.”

But all this buzzing around isn’t just for fun, though. High atop the fire station in downtown Orlando are the hives Alls and 21 other youth are caring for as part of the Black Bee Honey Youth Entrepreneurship program.

Students from the Parramore and Holden Heights communities learn to care for the bees, harvest their honey and sell it in order to get firsthand experience running their own businesses. It is helpful for Alls, who dreams of someday being a designer and Realtor.

“I want my business, so it is helping me and it is helping me for the future,” she said. “It is teaching me pros and cons and what to be prepared for. “

Alexis Hicks, who supervises the program as part of her role at Parramore Kidz Zone, said the current group is the largest they’ve ever had. The kids learn marketing skills, social strategy and sales to prepare them for any field they want to pursue, she said.

“We want to level that playing field for those children that are from an underserved area, so for them to get the skills that they need to be successful in life, it is joyous, it brings joy to me,” said Hicks

She said the program does all that, while also helping transform Parramore for the better.

“Our whole mission is to change our area from a food desert to a food oasis," she said. "So being able to be able to put up hives within different gardens within our community would be amazing."

With the skills she learns here, Alls said she knows that much like the bees, she won’t have to fly far from home to build a life she can be proud of.

​The program is totally free for any kids who live in Parramore or Holden Heights, and are enrolled in Parramore Kidz Zone. Leaders say they hope to expand the program even more next summer.