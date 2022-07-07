Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced legal action against the owners of one of the biggest shopping centers in the city.

A motion filed in federal court attempts to set the course for eminent domain action against the longtime eyesore, which would allow the city to take control of the property.

“My message today is clear: enough is enough,” Kraham said.

For close to 30 years, the Binghamton Plaza has deteriorated, causing major retailers to leave and properties to sit vacant. What was formerly the Kmart Plaza, the multi-acre property is now home to just a handful of businesses and empty storefronts. The mostly vacant property sits in one of the poorest areas of the city.

“This plaza has negatively affected the north side of Binghamton for my entire lifetime," Kraham said. "I grew up just north of the city. I’d have to drive by this plaza any time going downtown, any time coming into the city of Binghamton, and it’s been in deplorable condition.”

According to the city, the New Jersey-based owner filed for bankruptcy in 2019, owing more than $739,000 in back taxes.

The motion filed Thursday would ask the court to grant an exception to U.S bankruptcy law, which prevents government agencies from collecting from the debtor.

“They never had an intent to upgrade this plaza. Talks of veteran housing, talks of a mixed-use complex, it’s never going to happen and it never was going to happen. These owners told the same thing to Mayor David that they told to Mayor Ryan and to Mayor Bucci. It’s been the same story for 30 years,” said Kraham.

Kraham said the lawsuit, which could take up to two years, would allow the city to acquire the property for demolition and eventual revitalization.

Residents would have the chance to weigh in on future development, while current tenants would be moved to other parts of the city.

“The fact that this has just been left to deteriorate has negatively affected the people that live in this community and are really robbing them of potential future commercial activity that could generate tax revenue, and also the public accessing a beautiful riverfront, which is hidden by this large plaza,” said Kraham.

The court is expected to return a decision on the motion sometime this summer.