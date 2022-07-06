U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to fight to remain in his position after a number of high-profile resignations on Tuesday delivered a major blow to his administration.

When challenged by a member of his own party on Wednesday, Johnson pledged to fight on: “Frankly the job of the prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he’s been given a colossal mandate, is to keep going. And that’s what I’m going to do."



This latest scandal involved former government minister Chris Pincher, who resigned last week after being accused of groping two men at a private club.

The accusations triggered a series of reports about past allegations against Pincher and questions about what Johnson knew when he promoted Pincher to deputy chief whip – a senior position within the U.K. government – in February.

Pincher denies the allegations.

Initially, Johnson’s office claimed he did not know about any previous allegations of sexual misconduct against Pincher. However, on Monday, Johnson’s office changed the official account and said that Johnson knew of allegations that were “either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint.”

But on Tuesday, a former top civil servant in the Foreign Office, Sir Simon McDonald, came forward and said Johnson had in fact been briefed about an official complaint against Pincher in 2019. Hours after McDonald’s comments were published, Johnson’s office changed its story again, saying the prime minister had forgotten that Pincher was the subject of an official complaint.

For cabinet members Sunak and Javid, this was the last straw.

In his resignation letter, Sunak told Johnson “it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.”

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” wrote Sunak. “I recognize that this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Javid wrote in his resignation letter that the party needed “humility, grip and a new direction” but “it is clear this situation will not change under your leadership.”

"The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party, and ultimately the country," said Javid. "I served you loyally as a friend, but we all serve the country first. When made to choose between those loyalties there can be only one answer."

In response to the resignations, Johnson quickly replaced the ministers, promoting Nadhim Zahawi from the education department to treasury chief and installing his chief of staff, Steve Barclay, as health secretary.

But more junior officials continued to resign throughout the evening on Tuesday and many continued to resign on Wednesday. More than 30 junior ministers and aides have quit in the last 24 hours in protest of Johnson’s leadership.

Bim Afolami, who quit as Conservative Party vice-chairman on Tuesday, said he had been willing to give Johnson the benefit of the doubt — until the Pincher affair.

“The difficulty is not overall the program of the government. … The government has done a lot of positive things that unite the Conservative Party,” he said. “The problem is character and integrity in Downing Street, and I think that people in the Conservative party and people in the country know that.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Rachel Maclean resigned as minister for safeguarding, saying “values, principles integrity and decency matter more than anything,” in a resignation letter posted on her Twitter.

During the past few months, Johnson’s administration has been plagued by scandal. Johnson was fined by police and slammed by an investigator’s report for government parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Earlier this year, Johnson narrowly won a no-confidence vote, with 41% of Conservative lawmakers voting to oust him.

Through it all, he has vowed to carry on governing.

On Wednesday morning, at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament, members of the opposition Labour party urged Johnson to resign, showering the embattled leader with shouts of “Go! Go!”

They were joined by members of Johnson’s own party who also challenged him during the session. Conservative Lawmaker Tim Loughton asked Johnson whether there was anything that might prompt him to resign.

Johnson’s opponents in the party hope more Cabinet ministers will follow Sunak and Javid, though for now other top officials — including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel — have said that they are staying put.

Opponents are also trying to force another no-confidence vote over the prime minister. The existing rules require 12 months between such votes, but the rules are made by a party committee and can be changed.

Elections for that committee’s executive are due in the next few weeks.