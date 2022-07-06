PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It's a popular community sale that raises money to help refugees and immigrants who are getting a new start locally.

The annual Saints Place Super Sale in Pittsford opens Wednesday afternoon and runs through Saturday. It features a huge selection of everything from antiques and art to kitchen items, electronics, toys, clothing and a lot more. It takes a full year to collect all the items that are up for sale.

A gym full of amazing stuff and this isn’t even all of it! The Saint’s Place Super Sale starts today. You can find something for the whole family at an amazing price! The proceeds go towards helping refugees settle into the area. Get a sneak peek this morning on @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/Byo7tBxqkn — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 6, 2022

"The Rochester community is so giving to us," said Michele Quinn, Saint's Place associated director. "When they heard last year about our Afghani refugees coming in, we were just abundantly blessed with donations. We received so many donations. And of course, some of it is not appropriate for the refugees' tiny apartments. So that's why we save it during the year and it becomes our biggest fundraiser of the year to sell it to the public. And it goes right back into the community, the money."

Saint's Place has set a goal of raising $160,000 this year. The money is used for not only housing refugees, but providing clothing, educational needs, appliances and more which helps them focus on finding a job and adjusting to their new community.

The jewelry and purse room is my favorite! 😍 So many unique pieces! pic.twitter.com/Yl86BxOHqU — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 6, 2022

If you want to shop the sale before the general public gets a crack at it, you can for $10 on Wednesday. The sale opens with free admission on Thursday.

The full schedule is as follows:

Wednesday: First Chance Sale, 1 - 8 p.m. (admission: $10)

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (free admission)

Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (free admission) All items 50% off

Saturday: 9 a.m. - noon. (free admission) Bag sale. Shoppers pay $10 for the first bag and $5 for each additional bag filled to the brim.

The sale is held on the St. Louis Church Campus at 64 South Main Street in Pittsford.

More information can be found here.