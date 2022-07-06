Robert E. Crimo III, the 21-year-old accused of opening fire at a July 4 parade in suburban Illinois, made his first court appearance on Wednesday since the deadly mass shooting.

Seven people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. Authorities believe that the attack was planned for several weeks.

Crimo appeared in court virtually from the Lake County Jail, wearing a black t-shirt. He did not enter a plea at Wednesday’s hearing. He was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder; Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that those were “just the first of many charges that will be filed,” with dozens more expected.

The State’s Attorney told the court on Wednesday that Crimo voluntarily confessed to authorities that he fired more than 80 shots from a commercial rooftop at the gathered parade crowd. Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop he allegedly fired from.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said that Crimo “seriously contemplated” carrying out another attack in Madison, Wisconsin, but indicated that he did not follow through because he “didn’t put enough thought and research” into it. Covelli said that Crimo had another 60 rounds available at the time.

The attack happened less than three years after police went to Crimo’s home following a call from a family member who said he was threatening “to kill everyone” there. Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time, in September 2019.

Police in April 2019 also responded to a reported suicide attempt by the suspect, Covelli said. Crimo legally purchased the rifle used in the attack in Illinois within the past year, Covelli said.

In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

Illinois state police, who issue gun owners’ licenses, said Crimo applied for a license in December 2019, when he was 19. His father sponsored his application.

At the time “there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger” and deny the application, state police said in a statement.

The judge ordered Crimo to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing was set on July 28.

