LIBERTY, N.C. — The Greensboro Randolph Megasite just served up what could be mega news for the Town of Liberty.

The state legislature is hoping incentives included in the budget it passed last week could bring thousands of additional new jobs to the Greensboro Randolph Megasite.

In December, Toyota announced it would build its first battery plant for electric vehicles at the facility. That investment will bring nearly 2,000 new jobs, and the latest budget includes $225 million if a company adds an additional 3,000 new jobs in the area by the end of 2034.

Most speculation is that this could be for a second phase of the Toyota plant.

Liberty residents, like Susan Aydelette, are looking forward to what the future holds for the town.

“I think it would be great to Liberty. I think it will be a boost to everything around here,” said Aydelette.

Susan is the owner of Hurricane Janes, located less than a 10-minute drive from the over 1,800-acre megasite.

It's good news for this restaurant owner, especially since late June brought news of possible money for phase II of the project, which could mean 5,000 job openings instead of the original 2,000.

“I’m hoping it brings in extra business,” Aydelette said.

Aydelette has worked at Hurricane Janes for over 10 years, and she became the sole owner four years ago.

“I’m originally from Greensboro, but I’ve lived here the last 12 years,” Aydelette said.

Since construction started at the site, Susan has already seen an uptick in customers.

“Probably the last couple of months, I’ve seen the workers come in here. They come in, cool down, have something to drink and have something to eat,” said Aydelette. She says change is a good thing.

“Sometimes people don't like change. They're kind of set in their ways, but it’s time for a change to come to Liberty. It’s kind of a dying town and I feel like this will help it,” said Aydelette.

She says the change will also benefit Hurricane Janes.

“We have everything that they need here. We do the outside dining, we have a pool room back here, so a lot of people come back here to have drinks, we have live karaoke on the weekends. We try to have a family atmosphere with a little kick so everybody can have a good time,” said Aydelette.

Aydelette says the whole thing is "a blessing."

In order to get the money for phase II of the project, 5,000 positions will need to be created before 2034.