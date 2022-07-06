Boilermaker weekend is a time when businesses in and around Utica start buzzing with excitement and energy.

The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Kari Puleo said the event typically generates $7 million to $10 million in revenue for the area.

“Boilermaker always creates a boom to the area," Puleo said. "Hotels are filled. Restaurants are filled. People are here getting just regular staples, loading up on the Utica cuisine that we have."

What You Need To Know The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce is busy ahead of Boilermaker weekend



The executive director said $7-$10 million comes from Boilermaker spending, and hopes visitors like what they see and stay here



The chamber is busy as the city and surrounding area continues to grow with projects

Puleo is hoping that visitors will take a look at what the area has to offer, as Utica has a lot of new or upgraded places to check out, in addition to longtime Utica favorites.

“As they run, they run through a lovely golf course that we have. They run by the Utica Zoo. They’re running by our diverse area of restaurants. There’s a lot of great things that we hope that outsiders take advantage of while they’re here visiting us,” Puleo said.

Her biggest hope is visitors choose to stay in the Utica area.

“It’s a wonderful area to raise a family,” said Puleo. “We know that we’re diverse, we’re welcoming. We’ve got a lot of great opportunities. It’s not the Utica of 10 years ago.”

This year's event is expected to bring in more than 11,000 racers.