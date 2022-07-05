STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Karen Hertz-Sumnicht said she sees a shift in the people visiting her Sturgeon Bay business, Avenue Art & Co. On 3rd.

“With the Fourth of July over and people are up here for a week at a time, I’m starting to see groups of people come in, families come in, and they’ll think about something and come back in and maybe buy it, so that’s been really fun,” she said. “It’s definitely picking up and I think it will be a nice summer for us.”

She opened the Sturgeon Bay gallery last fall.

Heading into her first summer in the new location, she wasn’t sure what — if any — impact high gas prices may play in people’s decision to travel.

“I think people are making the trip regardless,” Hertz-Sumnicht said. “What will be interesting five months from now, will be what kind of money did they spend once they got here. They might have said, ‘We’ve got our condo; we’re coming up,’ but maybe they don’t buy as much art or don’t eat out as much. It just depends. Things are really busy. If you go try to eat out, everybody is hopping.”

Cameryn Ehlers-Kwaterski, executive director of Destination Sturgeon Bay, said after a chilly spring and a slower start to the season, numbers are rebounding.

“We have heard from businesses that they still are really busy despite the increase in gas prices,” she said. “We didn’t know how that was going to affect our travel and tourism numbers, but for the most part we’ve seen steady traffic.”

That organization’s Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show was cancelled Monday due to rain, but it said it is planning to incorporate both into another Sturgeon Bay celebration later this summer.

“We hope this new creative spin will bring some extra life and some more traffic to Maritime Week this August,” Ehlers-Kwaterski said.

Hertz-Sumnicht, who owns a similar art and framing business in Appleton, said nine months after opening her doors, she feels good watching hers, and other businesses, grow in the city.

“The art scene is growing and there are other people really looking at expanding their businesses,” she said. “There are now galleries all over.”